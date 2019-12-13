Persaud in eighth position heading into final day of Jamaica Open

GUYANA’S best golfer Avinash Persaud was in eighth position at the end of day two in the 2019 Alacran Jamaica Open Golf Championships which is scheduled to conclude today at the Tryall Golf Resort in Montego Bay.

The 28-year-old shot 10 over par yesterday to finish with a score of 82. He had shot 80 on the opening day but struggled on the greens yesterday.

The Lusignan resident told Chronicle Sport that the greens are difficult to read. “The course is good, but the greens are totally different. A lot more breaks and a lot more speed.”

The dominant local golfer said that he three-putted on many of the holes and even four-putted on one, which undermined his game.

Despite the struggles on the green, Persaud was still able to finish with eight pars and a birdie.

Some 96 golfers from the USA, Canada, Antigua, Guyana (only Persaud), T&T and home team Jamaica are battling in the three-day competition.