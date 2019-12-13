Battle lines drawn as KFC goodwill series begins today

BATTLE lines have been drawn for the 2019 edition of the KFC goodwill football series with matches at GFF Training Centre, Providence.

During the post-tournament press conference yesterday, Petra co-director Troy Mendonca contended that they are ready for the five playing days of action, four of which will take place at Providence.

“Everything is ready for tomorrow (today) at the GFF Training Centre. Our Trinidad team, Shiva Hindu Boys College, will arrive this (last) evening.”

Main sponsor KFC, through their Operations Manager Gregory DeGannes, told the media “KFC is thrilled excited and happy to be the main sponsor. We look forward to this tournament and to continue in the development in sports.”

TEAMS READY

Annandale’s representative told the media, “My school and I want to thank KFC and the organisers. It’s very important for our country and development. Lodge always give us a stiff competition but we are here to put our best foot forward and may the best team win.”

Waramadong, who made the journey this year through their vice-captain, contended, “It’s a tough challenge that we have to face and I would like to wish the other teams success in the tournament.”

Marian Academy were also on hand to give a comment, with their captain saying, “Marian are new to this level of competition but it doesn’t mean we are incompetent. We expect to compete fairly and fiercely.”

The first game set for today at 13:00hrs pits Annai against Annandale while the second fixture on the day will commence at 15:00hrs and will see Lodge Secondary against Marian Academy.

Next Monday (December 16), Lodge Secondary will play Waramadong from 13:00hrs with Shiva Boys taking on Annai from 15:00hrs.

Next Wednesday (December 18), Shiva Boys will oppose Annandale from 13:00hrs with Waramadong facing Marian Academy at 15:00hrs

The semifinals are billed for December 20 with the final and third-place playoff set for the Ministry of Education ground on December 22.