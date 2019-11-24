Seegobin, Wilson condemn Diplomats to 202 run thrashing

DEONARINE Seegobin stroked a match-winning 70 while Stephon Wilson grabbed 6 wickets for the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) who whipped Diplomats by 202-runs on Saturday at the GCC ground, Bourda.

Action in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/New Building Society 2nd division 40-over tournament was limited this weekend to the one match played. Seegobin, who led the batting with his half-century, smashed 7 fours and a six, opening the batting for GCC, who eventually made a whopping score of 246 all out in their 40 overs.

Timothy McAlmont chipped in with 38 while Carlos LaRose supported with 26 for GCC, as Diplomats skipper, Nigel Sampson, grabbed 3 wickets.

Taking full advantage of the home conditions and the big total, GCC followed up their ruthless batting outing with some hostility in the bowling department.

A woeful Diplomats eventually crashed to a paltry 44 all out in just 17 of their allotted 40 overs. Left-arm spinner Stephon Wilson returned impressive figures of 6-11 as no Diplomats batsman reached double figures.