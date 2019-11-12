Kitty residents air concerns at community meeting

SEVERAL residents of Kitty attended a community meeting at the F.E. Pollard Primary School, David Street, Kitty, last Friday evening and raised a number of issues. The residents left the venue knowing that their concerns were heeded and a commitment was given that efforts would be made to have them resolved.

The meeting which was arranged by the Constituency # 2 APNU group that meets at the National Congress of Women (NCW) building on Public Road, Kitty. Key speakers at the meeting were Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood and Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore.

Among those seeking assistance were K. Bhani ; Jacqueline Lamazon on behalf of Professor Joycelyn Loncke; Rudolph Atherley ; Marjorie-Beckles-Arthur ; Martin Parris; Onica Jones and Ms Ramlochan. The discussions were centred on drainage in Pike Street and Gordon Street, flooding, deplorable state of roads, wanton dumping of garbage and garbage not being cleared, housing and apparent shortage of a particular drug at a health facility and parking on the roadway by some people without regard for others. Parris, meanwhile, went a step further than the other aggrieved residents, in that he compiled his concerns into written form, complete with photographs, which he gave to the minister and the deputy mayor. Jones, a young mother of two and a fire victim, requested assistance to secure a house lot. The young lady who had her eldest child with her, said her desire is to have her own home and is currently doing two jobs towards this end.

The gathering was however reminded that almost all the areas that they said are being neglected falls under the constituency that was won by a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) councillor. The residents were therefore urged to ensure that all of the councilors for whom they had voted, regardless of the political party to which they belong, do not shirk their responsibilities to them.

Prior to the residents airing their respective grievances, Minister Yearwood updated the gathering on the government’s undertaking countrywide and in their own community. She said that Guyana as a country is now a `big thing’ in the world and is the country that everyone wants to visit because of its huge oil find; it is important that the younger generation are properly educated about the developments that are taking place and the government’s position on all levels, adding that the future of everyone is at stake.

The minister, who posited that in another three years Guyana will not be the same, reiterated the importance of the younger generation being told the truth about the efforts being made by the government, which is a government for the people, to further develop the country so that citizens can enjoy the ‘good life.’

She, however, reminded that there may be limitations to some levels of assistance, because of its present interim government status as a result of the ruling handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice on the no-confidence motion.

The minister, who hails from Linden, recalled that for 23 years the mining community suffered under the previous government, that the city of Georgetown reeked of garbage and draining water off the land whenever the rain falls was a big problem.

Minister Patterson-Yearwood added, despite the fact that the government is only four years old, there has been marked and continuing improvement in all areas. She spoke of the strides being made in the education sector, which has been a priority for President Granger and his 5Bs – Buses, Boats, Bicycles, Books and Breakfast initiative, which has been for the benefit of children countrywide. She added that the period 2020-.2029 has been declared the `Decade of Development in Education.

In addition to ensuring that there are opportunities for people of all ages to increase their education, there has been a marked improvement with persons being able to access quality treatment at health facilities countrywide. On this note, the minister said there is still a problem with some people who refuse to accept change and change, even though they have been receiving training on how to give better service to the people.

Touching on youths, Minister Patterson-Yearwood said she is impressed with the number of young people who are now been embracing agriculture, in particular agro-processing. She referred to 29 new products manufactured by students who have graduated from the Guyana School of Agriculture at Mon Repos.

On this note, she identified the packaged Sweet Potato.Cake Mix, De-hydrated Cook-Up and the latest on the market, different flavours of Plantain Chips that are attractively done in Linden.

Mentore in his brief remarks, alluded to the rehabilitation works at the Kitty Market, adding that before the year ends it will again be of service to the people; he also mentioned creation of a roundabout, ongoing works to install security lights, among others. He has undertaken to personally ensure that some action is taken to relieve the complaining residents of their stress.

Mr Leonard DaCosta, Chairman of the APNU Kitty North Group, spoke of plans to hold free lessons for school dropouts in the new year among other initiatives. He urged the residents to be members of the group and to attend meetings, so that they can be brought up to date with developments that will benefit them and the community.