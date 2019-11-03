Escarraga lauds fruitful 14th edition of MACORP Golf Open

LOCAL pro golfer and CEO of MACORP, Guillermo Escarraga, praised the Machinery giant’s 14th annual Golf Open, which was held on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course..

Some 58 of Guyana’s top and upcoming golfers were on show following last weekend’s Guyana Open tournament; most of them seemed to still be in good putting form.

Among those who emerged with the top awards included Avinda Kishore, who bagged the awards for Best Gross and Longest Drive; Mahin Tewarim won Best Net for his Net 79 to go along with his Gross 65.

Lloyd Fung-A-Fat (Net of 94 and Gross 66), Shonnella London (Net 87 and Gross 72) and Patrick Prashad (Net 76 and Gross 67) dominated their respective flights, while Videsh Persaud captured the ‘Nearest to the pin’ award as Kishore further flexed his skills to snare the Longest Drive trophy.

The presentation ceremony, which was held after the tournament on Saturday evening, saw the golfers receive their spoils while the CEO warmly thanked all the participants for coming out and making the event another successful outing on behalf of the company.

MACORP has been the driving force behind the club’s ongoing restoration process, dating back to 2017 when the machine company lent the LGC equipment for the purpose of developing, maintaining and improving the course.

Regarding the future between the LGC and MACORP, Escarraga, one of Guyana’s top golfers and member of the LGC, said that the two entities will continue their relationship going forward.

“It was a challenge (to run off the tournament) but in the end it was really successful and we look forward to many more years in this relationship with the Lusignan Golf Club”, He said.