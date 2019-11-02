Wanted men held in Suriname

Surinamese authorities on Friday arrested wanted pirates O’Brian Fraser called ‘Shines’ and Anonth Boodrage called ‘Andy’.

The two men were found in a boat that was at docked in an area called ‘Leferno’ in Suriname.

Fraser and Boodrage were the two remaining members of the five men crew which allegedly beat, bound and killed four Corentyne fishermen between October 5 and October 13, 2019.

Sources in Suriname have revealed that the men are being kept at the holding centre and are being processed to appear in court over there as early as Tuesday for immigration related issues.They are expected to be deported to Guyana and handed over to Guyanese authorities soon after.

The arrest of the duo was part of a collaborative effort between security officials of the two countries, aimed at curbing piracy on the high seas.The initiative was established by the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan following a major piracy attack in 2018.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed the officers from the Guyana Police Force visited Suriname while officers from the neighboring country visited these shores as they worked on the recent act of piracy.

The men were wanted in connection with the murder of fishermen Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’, 20 ; Marvin Tamessar, 20, called ‘Buddy’ and Lamar Otto Petrie, 20, all of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant and Kawal Kissoon called ‘Ajay’ of 223 Letter Kenny Village during the course of piracy attack on the Corentyne River.

Three others have already been arrested and charged and reports are they confessed to the crime. Suresh Sundat called ‘Chu Chu Bai’, 22 and 30-year-old Narine Dhanrajh , both of Belvedere village were charged on Wednesday while Lennox Arleigh Grimmond called ‘Breeze’ , 38 years old and of

Cromarty village, East Berbice Corentyne was charged on Friday in connection with the crime.The men appeared at the Number 51 and Albion Magistrates courts respectively and were all remanded until the 7th November 2019.

The men will make their next court appearance at the Whim Magistrates’ Court.

They were charged under the hijacking and piracy act of Guyana Section 7, Chapter 10:08.

The Guyana Police force has come in for high praise following the arrest of the men and the families.