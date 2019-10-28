Hindus celebrate Diwali in Reg. Two

Hindus residing in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) proudly lit their diyas and made beautifully-decorated Rangolis on Sunday evening as they celebrated the Hindu festival of lights – Diwali.

Along the Essequibo Coast, families lit diyas around their homes. Celebrations commenced as early as 18:00hrs on Sunday, however, many Mandirs held services earlier in the day in reverence to mother Lakshmi.

Many families also conducted individual Lakshmi Pooja in their homes. Sweet meats were shared with families.

Diwali, the festival of light, is celebrated throughout the world. The most popular story related to the festival is that of Rama and Sita.

Lord Rama was a great warrior king who was exiled (or sent away) by his father Dasharatha, the King of Ayodhya, along with his wife Sita and his younger brother Lakshmana.

Lord Rama returned to his Kingdom, Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile, after which he put an end to the demon, Ravana of Lanka, who was a great demon who wanted to rule the kingdom. After this victory of ‘Good over Evil’, Rama returned to Ayodhya. In Ayodhya, the people welcomed him and Sita by lighting rows of clay/mud lamps.