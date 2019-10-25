Bermuda eliminated but go down fighting against Scotland

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Bermuda produced their highest total of the tournament, but became the first team to bow out of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier after losing by 46 runs to Scotland here yesterday.

Sussex all-rounder Delray Rawlins kept Bermuda in the hunt after Scotland posted 204 for four – the highest total of the tournament – by smashing three sixes and four fours in his exhilarating 21-ball 46 before being caught on the mid-wicket boundary sweeping a low full toss.

Kamau Leverock, Bermuda’s best bowler earlier with two for 39, took Bermuda past their previous tournament-best 149 for seven against Singapore by hitting three sixes and three fours in an unbeaten 43 from 24 balls at number seven.

But there was little support from any of the other batsmen.

Bermuda, who won the toss and elected to field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, had Scotland 55 for two in the middle of the eighth over, but Calum MacLeod, who was dropped twice, led the charge in the second half by smashing 74 from 37 balls with nine fours and two sixes before he fell to the final ball.

Earlier, opener George Munsey hit 51 from 41 balls with three sixes and three fours, adding 76 for the third wicket with MacLeod, who then took the game away from Bermuda by adding 73 for the fourth wicket with Richie Berrington (34 not out).

Bermuda’s final game will be again the Netherlands, second after losing to new Group A leaders Papua New Guinea, on Saturday.

Bermuda captain Rodney Trott said Bermuda had enjoyed the tournament, despite losing all five games so far, and promised to give the Dutch a run for their money.

“We’re going to give it our all,” said Trott, who replaced Dion Stovell as captain halfway through the tournament.

Third-placed Scotland have had issues of their own having lost two from four, going into the televised game and had off-spinner Tom Sole suspended from bowling by the ICC because of an illegal action just hours before the game.

Oman top Group B as the 13 teams still in the hunt battle for six places as qualifiers for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.