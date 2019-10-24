Venezuelan remanded for armed robbery

A 29-year-old Venezuelan man was on Wednesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of armed robbery.

Wilfredo Jose Castelo appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on October 19, 2019, at Thomas Hill, Mabaruma, North West District, Castelo while being armed with a knife, robbed Sharron Cartier.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail for Castelo and told the court that on the day in question Cartier was on her way home when she was approached by Castelo who was armed with a knife. Castelo placed the knife to Cartier’s throat, threatened to kill her and threw her to the ground.

Mansfield added that Castelo then seized Cartier’s bag which contained an undisclosed sum of money and escaped. The matter was reported to the police, an investigation was conducted and Castelo was arrested. Castelo was subsequently placed on an identification parade and was positively identified by Cartier; consequently, the Venezuelan was later charged.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Castelo to prison and adjourned the matter until November 18, 2019. The matter was transferred to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.