Driver in hit-and-run accident charged 

YADESH Rooplall, the driver who struck down and fatally wounded Premchand Harripaul and subsequently fled the scene on Saturday, was slapped with three charges when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Rooplall was charged with causing of death by dangerous driving, failure to render assistance and failure to stop at the scene after an accident.

According to the information received, at approximately 15:30hrs on October 19, the body of Haripaul of Lot 62, Number 69 Village was found on the parapet at Number 76 Village with injuries to the neck and torso.

Investigators at the scene also found small pieces of a vehicle headlamp.

However, on Sunday, the police found the vehicle HC 9684, which was involved in the accident, at Bodywork and Spray Paint Shop at Crabwood Creek and the driver at Number 76 Village.

He was arrested and taken into custody. During his appearance on Tuesday, Rooplall was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 for the cause of death by dangerous driving and $50,000 each for the other two charges.

He will return to court on December 19.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination conducted by Dr.Nehaul Singh at the Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary indicated that Harripaul died as a result of multiple injuries.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, mother of the deceased, Lilawattie Hemraj, 64, said she was saddened at the loss of her son.

“He knock meh son and lef am fuh dead like dog,” the mother said.

Harripaul did not have a regular job, reportedly due to mental health issues.