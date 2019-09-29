Overtopping affects several WCD villages

– CDC distributes cleaning supplies, excavators clean drainage channels

By Tajeram Mohabir

SOME 300 homes were affected in Region Three, along West Coast Demerara (WCD) by overtopping of the seawall caused by high tides which flooded several villages in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The village that suffered the most was Anna Catherina, WCD.

Residents there said the seawall at their village is void of boulders known as rip-rap which is placed on the seawalls to assist with flood prevention.

Many of the affected residents who experienced flooding before would usually have sandbags acting as barriers to the high build-up of water, but on Saturday with the water reaching about 12 inches high, it was too much for them.

“Is 15 years now we experiencing the flooding but this is the first time it was so high,” one WCD resident said.

Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Director-General (ag), Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig, said there was flooding in the villages of Blankenburg, Den Amstel, Fellowship, Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Zeelugt and Uitvlugt Oceanview due to overtopping of the seawall caused by high tides.

“We are currently assessing the flooding with the Regional Democratic Council and Ministry of Public Infrastructure, in those communities where the water level is about one foot. The water is receding and in some areas it completely receded, other than the water accumulated in people’s homes,” he said.

Craig explained that there was no breach of the seawalls. Some residents in these villages were affected as the lower flats of their homes were inundated.

However, by 16:00hrs on Saturday, there was another above normal high tide at a height of 3.31 metres.

This, Craig said, was higher than the last high tide which occurred early Saturday morning and it caused more overtopping.

“Most people are living below sea level and whenever advisories are issued it would be wise to secure your valuables and electronic outlets and items against flooding,” he said.

The director-general said as a result of global warming, Caribbean countries and small states are vulnerable, especially as seen in the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

“The impact is real, if you look at 10 to 20 years ago, the impact being experienced now is far greater in these times, the evidence is out there and we have to take things serious along with serious actions,” Craig explained.

Residents in the affected areas were asked to immediately secure the entrances to the lower flat of their homes with sandbags and to elevate furniture, appliances, electronics and other valuable household items.

They were also advised to seal off electrical outlets which are less than one foot above ground level.

The CDC and Region Three Administration have mobilised 1000 sandbags for distribution to residents of Blankenburg, Den Amstel, Fellowship, Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina and Uitvlugt Oceanview, along the West Coast of Demerara.

Additionally, in an act of corporate and social responsibility, Chief Executive Officer of GAICO Construction, Inc. Komal Singh, on Saturday, procured and delivered multiple 30-inch tubes to increase drainage capacity to alleviate future floods at Zeelugth, WCD.

The presentation was made following a request from residents of the community, who have been experiencing similar flooding in excess of a decade, owing to limited drainage capacity at Brother Dam.

CDC staff also distributed cleaning and sanitary supplies to residents of the affected areas.