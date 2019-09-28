Woman found with cocaine remanded

A 41-year-old woman was, on Friday, September 27, 2019, remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Samantha Hubbard appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge when it was read to her.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on September 22, 2019, at Charlotte Street, she had 142 kilograms of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney-at-law, Dexter Todd, who represented Hubbard, told the court that the bag was found in a common place and more than five persons were living there.

Todd also told the court that, when the police arrived and asked to conduct a search, his client was the only one there, and she did not deny ownership of the bag when they asked her about it, because she knew she had nothing to hide.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail and told the court that, on the day in question, ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, acting on information received, went to the Charlotte Street address.

Singh also told the court that, at the address mentioned, the ranks made contact with Hubbard and asked her to allow them to conduct a search. During the search, a red bag was found, and inside the bag was a black plastic bag in which the suspected cocaine was found.

Magistrate Daly, after listening to the prosecutor, denied bail and Hubbard was remanded to prison until October 21, 2019.