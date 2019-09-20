Jelena DaSilva sets eyes on Miss Indigenous Heritage 2019

18-year-old Jelena DaSilva from Karrau Creek, Cuyuni Mazaruni (Region Seven) is on a quest to make her region proud, by copping the Miss Indigenous Heritage 2019 title.

The young woman told ‘The Buzz Magazine’ that she challenged herself to represent her village in the regional pageant. She said that she exceeded her own expectations and made her village proud by winning the pageant.

Now DaSilva automatically became Region Seven’s representative in the Miss Indigenous Heritage pageant slated for September 28th at the National Cultural Center, and she has high hopes of making her region proud.

The young queen said she faced a lot of challenges in the preparation process for the pageant, but she however is being comforted by the support she is receiving from the regional administration, and Cianna Williams who has been working hard ro ensure that she is well prepared for the national pageant.

“I entered this pageant for experience and to showcase my indigenous culture and to be a role model to persons, for them to know that you can do it, anybody can do it, you have the potential, you just have to believe in yourself,” DaSilva said.

This year the pageant platforms are being aligned with the fact that this is the international year of indigenous languages.

DaSilva said the platform she chose is “Connecting generations through indigenous languages”.

“It is through language that we communicate with the world, define our identity, and express our history and culture. Indigenous language keeps us connected to cultural knowledge and strengths, and important cultural elements has to be passed on from generations to generations,” she said is the reason she chose her platform.

10 indigenous young women representing each administrative region, will compete for the coveted title on September 29, 2019.