Hooliganism, thuggery and lawlessness will not be tolerated

…President Office says Opposition incited violence on Thursday

Following instances of “hooliganism and thuggery” created by the Opposition and its supporters outside and inside the Pegasus Hotel on Thursday where President David Granger was the guest speaker at the annual business luncheon of the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association, the authorities said it will safeguard against such behaviour in the future.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, government has taken note of the displayed by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and its supporters and associates, on Thursday, outside and inside the Pegasus Hotel.

It was noted that the “lawlessness” exhibited by the Opposition and it supporters is “not akin to a democratic political protest,” but rather was a display of “gross disrespect for the President, his Office, the Government and the occasion that was being held at the time.”

The release stated that peaceful and civilised protest action is common in any democracy, but it becomes a sign of worry when a Presidential Candidate and a former President, who is a constitutional office holder, seek to incite violence against the sitting Head of State and Ministers of the Government, during the execution of their official duties. It was noted that the events of Thursday, goes against the country’s Social Cohesion agenda and serve as a reminder that Guyana has to safeguard its democracy. It was pointed out that holding the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings hostage in her vehicle for over half an hour and blocking the smooth ingress of Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, all while hurling threatening and foul remarks, “are entirely unacceptable and should also be condemned by all right-thinking Guyanese.”