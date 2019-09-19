The government is in plain sight doing what it was elected to do

Dear Editor,

I WOULD like to respond to a letter published in the Kaieteur News by Shane Lindie, dated September 14, 2019 titled, “Where is APNU+AFC?”

In that letter he stated, “As we very slowly but surely approach much-anticipated and unique general and regional elections, something is strikingly odd. Where is APNU+AFC? We are in election mode and the contemporary PPP administration is very up-to-date with information. There are interviews and press conferences very regularly on TV. They are also releasing these interviews moments after airing on YouTube and on other popular social media platforms.”

Let me inform Mr Lindie that the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Brigadier (ret’d.) David Granger has not yet issued a proclamation dissolving the parliament and appointing a date for the holding of elections. Are you in a state of hibernation from Guyana Mr Lindie?

It was only on Monday in his address to the nation that the President reiterated his commitment to holding credible elections at the earliest time possible and called on all Guyanese to respect the independence and judgement of the elections commission, which is responsible for elections. Just to set the record straight, GECOM is a constitutional, independent body which has a chairperson and PRO to speak for it and on its behalf; not under this government will you see political interference in a constitutional body!!!

As the President reminded the nation in his address that the Guyana Elections Commission

(GECOM) must be allowed to continue the task of preparing for the forthcoming General and Regional Elections, the Head of State explained in clear language that GECOM is solely responsible for the conduct of polls and that the Constitution safeguards the body from political interference, even as he pointed out that the commission must assure the public that it is ready to conduct elections and to advise him of its readiness to do so.

Until then Mr Lindie, we are not in elections mode, the opposition PPP/C has been in election mode since it lost the elections in 2015 and it has manifested itself through a series of subversive actions and attacks on the government, resorting to the backdoor grab for power with the treacherous no-confidence motion last December.

Not until President Granger declares a date for elections, please be advised that the Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana reminded Guyanese in his My Turn column that, “The government operates on an interim footing, but does all routine functions from which citizens benefit. The Constitution invests in the Executive President and his interim government a life that goes beyond elections, until a new President is sworn in. The APNU+AFC Government therefore enjoys both de jure and de facto status” in his ‘MY Turn column.

So, Mr Lindie, if you want to see the APNU +AFC government without going to the respective offices there are many mediums through which you and all Guyanese can access any information on this government. May I direct you to the Department of Public Information’s (DPI)Website, Facebook , Instagram and Twitter pages, the Ministry of the Presidency’s Website, the Guyana Chronicle newspapers/ Online, Facebook etcetera and the National Communications Network(CN) Six O Clock News, Info Hub , Context and Insight to name a few. I am sure you will find the information in the public domain that can edify you as to where is APNU+AFC.

The government is IN PLAIN SIGHT DOING WHAT THEY WERE DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED TO DO, WORKING FOR ALL THE PEOPLE OF GUYANA.

Regards

Ceion Rollox