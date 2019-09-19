NAMILCO is official sponsor of RHTYSC first division team

THE NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour has been confirmed as the new official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS (RHTYSC) first division team.

At the official launching recently, NAMILCO Managing Director, Bert Sukhai, told the 13 players present, that his company was proud to be associated with RHTYSC.

He expressed confidence that the team would be perfect representatives of the Thunderbolt Flour brand. NAMILCO, he stated, strongly believed in investing in sports and education. The company which was founded in 1969 is a strong supporter of sports in Guyana especially football and cricket.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, Hilbert Foster, reassured NAMILCO that the team would represent their brand with pride, passion, dedication and most importantly results.

Foster said the first division team, as it has done in the last 28 years, would achieve success via a simple formula – hard work, dedication and team unity. The NAMILCO brand would be promoted throughout the Ancient County and it is our hope that this sponsorship would be a long-tern one.

The team was sponsored by Gizmos & Gadgets for the last nine years and has produced a number of players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies including Test player Assad Fudadin and ODI player Royston Crandon.

Meanwhile, the club has plans to feature some of its female West Indies players at the First division level against weaker teams, as part of its development programme.

The team would also undertake a number of personal projects under the sub-headings of Education, Charity, Anti-Drugs, Anti-Suicide, Sports, Support to Senior Citizens, Anti-Alcohol and Religion among others.