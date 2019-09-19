BREAKING: GECOM chair says commission would be ready to hold elections by February 2020

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh has informed President David Granger that the electoral body would be ready to hold General and Regional Elections by the end of February, 2020, Commissioner Charles Corbin has confirmed.

Following the pronouncement by Justice Singh, the President is now expected to announce an election date based on the timeline presented to him by the GECOM chair.

During the Tuesday, September 17 Statutory Meeting of the commission, it was agreed that Commissioners Corbin and Sase Gunraj would submit separate schedules based on the proposals made during the meeting, but, on Wednesday, the Opposition-nominated Commissioners backpedalled on their position, and declined to justify their November timeline for elections.

The GECOM Secretariat has been actively training polling day staff countrywide. Thus far, training of polling day staff has been completed in several regions. In South Georgetown at 20 locations, 1,185 participants have been trained; on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) at 20 locations 1,201 were trained; on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and in Region Five at 21 locations, 1,596 were trained; in Region Six at 25 locations 1,940 were trained and at 25 locations between Regions One, Two and 10, 2,030 were trained.

The commission must now conduct training in the hinterland and in other parts of Georgetown with all training expected to be completed by October.