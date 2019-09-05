Lethem on the upswing

…former mayor credits transformation to township status, LGEs

WHILE in opposition President David Granger and members of his government picketed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), and other government offices, demanding that the over two-decade hiatus from local democracy be brought to an end and that local government elections be called forthwith. These picketing exercises did not bear fruit and the PPP administration refused to call LGEs.

In 2015, when the President Granger-led administration came into government, it wasted no time in calling these elections, with the first being held in March 2016. This move did not only remove the Interim Management Committees that were running the municipalities of Guyana, but also created an avenue for new townships to be formed; it is the President’s vision that every region be managed by a capital town.

One of the four towns to be created was that of Lethem, which now mans the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region. It was the President’s mission to have these municipalities set the stage for local transformation. “Use local government elections to transform Guyana, not to remain stagnant, but to change things; provide better services for the children and residents of these villages,” President Granger said at a community meeting in Linden.

While delivering the feature address at the first-ever National Conference of Local Democratic Organs on July 26th, 2019, President Granger said, “The constitution of our country clearly states that local government is a vital aspect of democracy and shall be organised so as to involve as many people as possible in the task of managing and developing the communities in which they live. All politics is local and we have to ensure at the local level, we involve as many people as possible of all ethnicities, of all political parties and in all communities.”

The first Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles, who is now a councillor, affirmed how the President’s vision has become a reality in the township, in more ways than one can imagine. “The best thing to happen to Lethem, was the local government elections. Prior to LGEs, we were an NDC and there were virtually little or no infrastructure. With the advent of Local Government Elections and with the President’s vision, where he said that these towns must be capital towns, with the aim of lending guidance to the region and so with the development that has taken place in the township, it is to such a magnitude that the benefits are being transferred to the wider region,” Beckles posited.

Infrastructural development

Prior to LGEs, Lethem’s roadways were practically dirt roads that contributed to the dust-pollution situation in the town. Today, Lethem boasts its first asphalted, concrete thoroughfare which carries four lanes. This road carries underground drainage, two beautiful roundabouts and accompanying pavements. Its lifespan is expected to be around 15- 20 years and was constructed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. “The work going on out there is an initiative of the first Council, I am happy to know that work has become a reality and the quality of work is eye-catching and that is the step in the right direction,” Beckles related.

In addition, the neighbouring community of Tabatinga is also benefitting from an asphalted road project, which will be its first. Tabatinga also benefitted from an elevated and modern bridge, which makes commuting into Central Lethem easier. Beckles said that project was executed by the first council and while it received much criticism from persons with “political ulterior motives,” the residents are the ones benefitting from its presence.

“The bridge is serving its purpose because if you go there on any given day, it takes a shorter time from Tabatinga to Lethem and so we have motorists and pedestrians using that bridge,” he said.

Brighter days

Another hallmark development for Lethem is the installation of more than 200 streetlights in the various communities that were previously enveloped in darkness. This project not only beautified the township at nights, but also contributed to the economy of Lethem since the residents now feel safer and entrepreneurs can now operate small street corner businesses to provide for their families.

Many persons have taken the opportunity to set up culinary businesses at the several recreational parks that were established in the various communities. These recreational parks also speak of development that creates avenues for strengthening of the tourism and hospitality sectors, Beckles said.

In the area of sports, Beckles said this also is being realised with the construction of several sporting facilities. In Tabatinga a sports complex ground was constructed and is in an enclosed facility and also boasts modern pavilions and floodlights. Others include the Declaration Park, the Mayflower Children Park, the Tabatinga Community Ground and the Culvert City Ground.

Industrial site

Another major boost for Lethem’s economic projections is the construction of an industrial estate which is a brainchild of former Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin. The estate, located at Bon Success, is taking shape and will serve as a business incubator for start-up businesses, particularly those in Region Nine. It will also provide the facilities for trade and marketing networks in a large variety of enterprises within the various sectors. It is expected to create opportunities for networking and trade with investors in Brazil and other South American countries. The facility occupies about 70 acres of land and $1 B has been expended thus far.

Other developments in Lethem since it was declared a town, include the construction of a new fire station; the upgrading of the Lethem Municipal Market; the construction of a life-saving bypass at Manari and the ongoing construction of a new municipal office.