Production of ID cards being discussed at GECOM

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will meet again on Friday after discussions on list of electorates, cross-matching and the production of ID cards regarding the hosting of early elections provided no clear direction on Tuesday.

This is according to Government-appointed GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander, following another a meeting between commissioners and GECOM chairperson, Justice Claudette Singh.

The chairman of GECOM had taken a decision to stop the ongoing House-to-House Registration exercise with effect from Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Alexander said discussions are ongoing, and that no decision has yet been made, but movements are being made to push things forward.

He said no timelines have been finalised, and such will be done based on recommendations proposed by the secretariat.

PPP-nominated election commissioner, Sase Gunraj said nothing was done to close the gap pertaining to the hosting of elections.

“We sat down and discussed lot of irrelevant discussions. I believe in credible elections in a timely manner; we have failed to come to any meaningful discussions. But I can tell you, we are attempting this again on Friday,” Gunraj said.

He noted that the processes being discussed will take an inordinately long time to be completed; this includes the production of ID cards, which will take between 92 and 140 days.

“While those are overlapping events, the issue coming out of that is, those are things that take a long time, and all of the courts so far have spoken on the necessity of elections in a timely manner,” he said.

PPP-nominated election commissioner, Robeson Benn said it appears as if all strategies are being used to further delay elections.