Pooran optimistic ahead of Hero CPL 2019 Season

… Green ready to play key role again

GUYANA Amazon Warriors’ most recent acquisition, the exciting young wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran is full of optimism ahead of his new side’s Hero CPL campaign which begins tomorrow when they face the St Lucia Zouks.

At the official media launch on Monday at the Marriott Hotel (Guyana), Pooran revealed; “I am looking forward for this season with the GAW, who is the most successful team in CPL, they haven’t won the title as yet but they have been to four finals.”

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old hard-hitting left-hander pointed out; “There is a lot of talent here in the team. The fans may give us a hard time, but we are young and we’ll make mistakes, but we’ll have some good games, I believe the team is well balanced and we can take it over the finish line this time around.”

On the other hand, Chris Green, a seasoned T20 player who has graced leagues worldwide has said the composition of the GAW team looks excellent, and is also of the belief that the team can push further and win the title.

“We’ve got some exciting local players who made a name for themselves last year; the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford. Hopefully this year we can see others stepping up to the plate and other younger players coming through for us.”

Having captained the Warriors in the majority of their games last season, Green said he would love to once again play a pivotal role with bat and ball to help his team clinch the long-evasive CPL title.

Green referred to Guyana being his “home away from home”, and shared that he would be most happy to pass on some of his experience to the youngsters.

The tournament kicks off today in Trinidad and Tobago, with matches in Guyana starting on September 5 with Amazon Warriors playing St Lucia Zouks, while on Saturday, September 7, Warriors play St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

On Sunday, September 8, Warriors will face Barbados Tridents.