Illegal firearm found in minibus

LAW enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) uncovered an illegal firearm in a minibus during a random stop and search exercise at the Rockstone Junction Wismar, Linden, on Tuesday.

The white motor bus, bearing registration number BTT 995, was stopped by the officers who informed the occupants of the vehicle that a search was about to be conducted for restricted, prohibited and illegal goods.

According to information from the police, the occupants gave their consent for the bus to be searched. Owner of the vehicle, Nicholas Samaroo, and other occupants were asked to exit the vehicle for the search to be conducted.

During the search, one of the officers found what appeared to be a Beretta Model 20-.25 black handgun, which contained seven, live matching ammunition. When asked who the gun belonged to, Samaroo said it was his. He said that the gun was purchased in Brazil for US$620 during the Easter holiday.

“I buy it to protect myself because I was robbed many times of recent,” said Samaroo in response to questions from officers. When asked to present a licence for the firearm, Samaroo failed to do so. Samaroo and the two other occupants of the bus were arrested and taken to the McKenzie Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were handed over. The bus was also lodged there.