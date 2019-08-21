Man charged for discharging firearm remanded

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday August 20, 2019, remanded a twenty-five-year-old man to prison for discharging a firearm at a rank of the City Constabulary.

Kevin Allicock of James Street, Albouystown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that, on August 15, 2019, at Orange Walk Bourda, he discharged a firearm at City Constabulary rank, Brent Walcott, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause bodily harm.

Attorney-at-Law Euclin Gomes, who represented Allicock, requested the court to grant his client bail, since, at the time of his arrest, he was not found with any firearm.

Gomes added that Allicock had a matter pending at the high court that was not related to the present charge and his client was in custody for six days.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to Allicock and told the court that, at the time of the incident, Allicock was seen attempting to scale the fence of the Bourda Market. Walcott raised an alarm and Allicock jumped from the fence and pulled a gun from his waist and fired three rounds in Walcott’s direction.

Mansfield also told the court that the rank was armed at the time and returned fire but Allicock made good his escape. Shortly after the rank received information about Allicock’s whereabouts, and a party of City Constabulary ranks went to Hadfield Street, found him hiding under a bridge and arrested him.

City Magistrate Ann McLennan refused bail and remanded Allicock to prison until September 11, 2019.