Vihari, Rahane  hit half-centuries in drawn India  contest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua,( CMC) – Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane both gathered half-centuries as India’s three-day warm-up match against West Indies A petered out into a stalemate here Monday.

Resuming from their overnight 84 for one at Coolidge Cricket Ground, India declared their second innings on 188 for five with Vihari top-scoring with 64 and Rahane stroking 54.

Off-spinner Akim Fraser eventually accounted for both to finish with two for 43.

Set 305 for victory, West Indies reached 47 for three before the game was called off at the scheduled tea break.

Kavem Hodge, who top-scored with 51 in the first innings, fell cheaply for five after miscuing a pull at pacer Jasprit Bumrah to square leg while Brandon King’s run-a-ball 14 ended when he edged a drive at off-spinner Ravi Ashwin to slip.

And opener Jeremy Solozano’s hour-long vigil over 16 ended when he missed a forward defensive stroke to left-arm spinner Ravi Jadeja and was lbw.

Vihari and Rahane had earlier dominated in a second wicket stand which they stretched to 96 before being separated.

The right-handed Vihari, resuming on 48, reached his half-century off the fourth ball of the morning with an edged boundary off pacer Marquino Mindley.

All told, he faced 125 balls and struck nine fours and a six while opener Rahane, starting the day on 20, counted five fours and a six off 162 balls in just over 3-½ hours.

The match is the only warm-up for India before the opening Test starting Thursday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

DRAWN CONTEST..

INDIA 1st Innings 297 for six decl.

West Indies A 1st Innings 181

India 2nd Innings

(overnight 84 for one)

M Agarwal c wkp Hamilton b Shepherd 13

A Rahane c Harding b Fraser 54

H Vihari lbw b Fraser 64

+R Pant run out 19

R Jadeja c Solozano b Pierre 9

+W Saha not out 14

R Ashwin not out 10

Extras (lb2, nb3) 5

TOTAL (5 wkts dec, 78 overs) 189

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-118, 3-147

Bowling: Mindley 8-2-22-0, Harding 5-0-15-0 (nb1), Shepherd 9-6-22-0, Carter 5-2-3-1, Pierre 28-7-72-1 (nb1), Hodge 4-1-7-0, Mohammed 1-0-1-0, Fraser 17-1-43-2 (nb1), Francis 1-0-1-0.

WEST INDIES A 2nd Innings

J Solozano lbw b Jadeja 16

K Hodge c Jadeja b Bumrah 5

B King c Rahane b Ashwin 14

J Mohammed not out 2

J Carter not out 1

Extras (b4, lb2, nb3) 9

TOTAL (3 wkts, 21 overs) 47

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-34, 3-40

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-1-4-0 (nb1), Bumrah 4-0-13-1 (nb2), Ashwin 8-4-18-1, Umesh Yadav 3-1-3-0; Jadeja 3-1-3-1.

Players-a-side: 16 (11 bat, 11 field)