Matthew Briggs heads to Denmark with HB Køge

GUYANA’s Matthew Briggs is anxious to get into action with his new club HB Køge, after recently inking a deal with the side that competes in the Danish 1st Division.

“For me, this is the start of me getting back to the level I belong at and I felt that I needed a fresh start away from England and club HB Køge gave me the opportunity to do so and I can’t wait to get started,” Briggs told Chronicle Sport yesterday from his base in Copenhagen.

The 28-year-old is capped four times for the Golden Jaguars and was part of Michael Johnson’s selection for the country’s historic showing at the CONCACAF Gold Cup this year.

Per Rud, HB Køge Director, described Briggs as a “strong defender who has top level experience in England.”

“He is an interesting player who can help sharpen competition in central defense. Briggs has played both Premier League and Europa League, but has played in some of the slightly lower ranks in recent years. However, he has some qualities and skills that we believe we can benefit from,” Rud stated.

Briggs, once the youngest player to ever suit up for an English Premier League club (Fulham), also played at Peterborough United F.C, Bristol City, Watford, Millwall, Colchester United, Chesterfield FC, Barnet, Maldon & Tiptree, and Coggeshall Tow.