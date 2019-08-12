Man shot at Hadfield Street

AN unidentified man is now receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot at Hadfield and High Streets, on Sunday morning.

A video which is circulating on social media shows the suspect, a man in a red t-shirt, standing close to the injured individual who was lying on the ground.

In the video, the suspect appears to be picking up items from the ground before running to a vehicle which was parked close by.

Persons who were in the area at the time, said the two men were reportedly arguing when the man in the red t-shirt took out a gun and shot the other individual.

This publication was told that police arrived on the scene and took the victim to the hospital. When contacted at around 20:00hrs for an update on the incident, Commander of “A” Division, Marlon Chapman, said he was not briefed on the matter.