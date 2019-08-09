One week to CARIFESTA XIV!

IN exactly one week, the best of Caribbean Culture and Arts will be on show in Trinidad and Tobago as the 14th edition of the biennial Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) unfolds from August 16 to 25.

A Guyanese contingent of 100 dancers, writers, actors, singers and musicians is intent on taking the Twin Island Republic by storm. In fact, of the Caribbean countries that will be participating in the 10-day festival, the Guyanese team is intent on making everyone want to visit Guyana and experience the rich, diverse culture in this country.

As part of CARIFESTA as well, each country is tasked with pulling off a country night to illustrate that country’s culture. This is usually a melee of the various genres of music represented by the country-folk amalgamated into a single performance.

This year, however, Guyana aims to wow the crowd with its ‘Guyana Night’ showcase. And how the contingent intends to do so? Well, they have actually been rehearsing as a cohesive bunch, specifically for this night. Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain affirmed that this is expected to stun the other countries and the visitors.

The performance is set at the Stabroek Market Square and showcases all of the major Guyanese festivals celebrated throughout the year in one compact performance. Member of the National Drama Company, Keon Heywood is the orator that ties the entire production together in that cohesive manner. He noted that all of the performers worked hard on this production so far, combining the genres of drama, poetry, dance and music together.

Guyana Night will be held on Sunday, August 18 at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Read the Guyana Chronicle newspaper daily and Online for full coverage of all the CARIFESTA XIV activities!

Enjoy some scenes from the rehearsal of the ‘Guyana Night’ presentation, which is slated for Sunday, August 18: