API in GBA’s corner for Junior Caribbean Schoolboys Boxing Championship

WITH the Junior Caribbean Schoolboys Boxing Championship quickly approaching, Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) gained another sponsor. Through their Premyum line of products, Associated Packers Industry (API) threw their support in the corner of the GBA.

At the simple ceremony, Deputy CEO of the company, Marissa Bujan, presented a quantity of food-based products, including milk, corn, oil and rice to Assistant secretary/treasurer of the GBA, Stacy Correia.

To this end, Correia noted that the gesture will aid GBA’s efforts to pull off another successful championship.

She revealed; “We currently have 20 (local) boxers encamped at the Gymnasium, and we just want to say thank you (to API) and we would like and hope that you would continue with your support.”

Meanwhile, API’s Bujan noted; “We are proud to support such an event. We always support the idea of young people behind sport and we find it very imperative for their development.”

The championship which will span three days (August 16-18), is set to be staged at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) and will feature youth boxers from Guyana, Barbados, Grenada, Cayman Islands, Dominica, St Lucia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago.

Already on board are E-Networks, Massy Distribution and COURTS Guyana. The Championship will box off at 18:00hrs daily and ringside tickets cost $1 500 each, stands $500 and season tickets $4 000.