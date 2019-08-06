Man shot dead during robbery at Mocha Arcadia

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was reportedly shot during a robbery at Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday night.

The man, who has been identified only as ‘Owen, ‘ was shot to the head while engaged in a scuffle with a the men who allegedly robbed him.

According to a resident, the victim is not known to the area and may have picked-up passengers earlier in the night at the public road near Providence in his car, a black Toyota Ist bearing registration PRR 3313.

Reports are that around 2100hrs while in the vicinity of Cemetery Road , Mocha, he was attacked by the bandits as he was leaving the area .The man attempted to run behind the bandits but one of the men shot at him.He died on the spot.

Residents noted that there are several security cameras at the area where the man was attacked. The fleeing bandits left a bicycle and one side of a pair of slippers behind.

Police are investigating the incident.