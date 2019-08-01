Men charged with a series of offences released on bail

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Faith McGusty on Tuesday July 31, 2019, granted $35,000 bail to each of two men who were charged with a series of offences.

Twenty nine-year-old, driver, Kevin Lynch of Sisters Village, East Coast Demerara and twenty-four-year-old conductor, Rawle Bruce, of Agricola, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges when they were read to them.

It is alleged that, on July 27, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, they resisted arrest by a police officer who was on duty.

The second charge stated that, on the same day and place, they used threatening language towards the same officer.

The last charge stated that both men behaved in a disorderly manner.

Police Prosecutor, Seon Blackman, told the court that, on the day in question, Marlon Azore, who is a traffic officer, while on duty at the Avenue of the Republic, noticed that a bus was not adhering to the traffic rules. The officer then stopped the bus and told the driver to drive to Brickdam Police Station.

The officer entered the bus and, as the bus was heading towards the station, the conductor told the driver not to go to the Brickdam Station. The driver stopped the bus and both the conductor and driver assaulted the police officer. They then left the scene.

Blackman objected to bail being granted to the men on the grounds of the seriousness of the offences.

Magistrate Faith McGusty granted bail and adjourned the matter to August 14.