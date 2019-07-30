Teixeira’s inflammatory statement

Dear Editor,

ON July 25, 2019, I was listening to the ‘Matters of Public Importance’ programme on CNS CH 6 which is normally hosted by Ms. Gail Teixeira.

While the programme was in progress, Ms. Teixeira made a very inflammatory statement about our President, whereby she said: “President Granger wants a GECOM chairman that he can instruct what to do.”

According to the Constitution, GECOM is an autonomous body, and it is also being governed by a Board of Directors, which comprises of three commissioners from the opposition and three from the government.

President Granger has to appoint a GECOM Chairperson who will oversee the functions of GECOM on neutral grounds. It is not the president who has to direct/instruct GECOM on how to carry out their functions. Before any decision can be ruled on in GECOM, it must have the vote of the commissioners of both the government and the opposition. If there is a tie, then the chairman has the casting vote to break the tie.

If the president is to appoint a Chairperson and direct him/her, he will be in breach of the Constitution, which I believe Mr. Granger does not have an inclination to do. Given the fact that since his ascension to office, many examples abound that he does not micromanage, and allows his ministers to function independently. Even in the case of the Mayor and City Council with the parking meters issue, he allowed the relevant authority and parties involved to address the issue.

Editor, President Granger would like to see Guyana having elections that are free, fair and credible. To this end, we must have house-to-house registration, which will sanitise the voters list, and also include youths who are eligible to vote, but who are not yet on the list.

Regards,

Ceion Rollox