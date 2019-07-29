AG asks court to strike out Ram’s challenge to house-to-house registration

Attorney General Basil Williams Monday morning filed proceedings in the High Court to block the legal challenge mounted by Christopher Ram against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in light of its decision to proceed with House-to-House Registration.

Ram, through his attorney Anil Nandlall, filed a Fixed Date Application (FDA) on July 22 challenging the constitutionality of the ongoing House-to-House Registration on the grounds that it is in violation of Article 106 (6) and Article 106 (7) of the Constitution, and the letter and spirit of the Judgment and Consequential Orders of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the consolidated appeals.

In response, the Attorney General today filed a Notice of Application, and has asked the Court not to exercise its jurisdiction to hear or grant the Orders sought in the FDA. Alternatively, Williams has asked for an Order striking out the Fixed Date Application on the grounds that the application is an abuse of the process of the Court.

In his justifications, the Attorney General explained that Ram was party to the consolidated appeals heard in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for which all the matters relative to the No-Confidence Motion, Election, and GECOM’s ability hold election were addressed.

“All parties in the consolidated appeals in the CCJ made extensive written arguments and tendered evidence before the Court. GECOM was permitted by the CCJ to put evidence before the Court about the House to House Registration. On 1st May, 2019, GECOM a party in these proceedings put evidence before the CCJ on the issue of House to House registration through an affidavit filed by the then Chairman Justice James Patterson,” the Attorney General pointed out.

He said the CCJ had carefully considered the unchallenged evidence of then Chairman of GECOM including the fact that a decision was taken by the Commission over 10 years ago that house to house registration was necessary for ensuring compliance with the Commission’s mandate under Article 162 of the Constitution.