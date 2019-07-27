Australia name Bancroft in Ashes squad to face England

AUSTRALIA have recalled opening batsman Cameron Bancroft to their 17-man squad for the Ashes series against England.

It is the first time Bancroft, 26, has been named in an Australia squad since a nine-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Former captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner are set to play their first Test since year-long bans for their part in the scandal.

The first Test in the five-match series starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.

Chairman of selectors, Trevor Hohns, told BBC Radio 5 live he had spoken to Warner, Bancroft and Smith about the hostile reception they may receive at Edgbaston.

“When it was their turn, I reiterated what to expect. They’ll be prepared and they’ll have good support around them,” he said.

“They know what to expect. I’m sure the crowd will try to get under their skin, but it was only common sense that we included them.

“They have served their time and it would be nice if everyone could just get on with it and let them play the game.”

Tim Paine will captain Australia, with Matthew Wade recalled as back-up wicketkeeper, but Alex Carey, who impressed during the recent World Cup, misses out.

The tourists have named a very strong pace attack including Patrick Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, while Essex seamer Peter Siddle, 34, could appear in his sixth Ashes series.

Pattinson, 29, is set to make his first Test appearance since 2016 following a series of injuries.

Smith, 30, and Warner, 32, both returned to international cricket during the recent World Cup after their suspensions ended in March.

Smith remains banned from leading Australia for another year, while former vice-captain Warner will not be considered for any team leadership positions in the future.

Bancroft was caught on camera putting a piece of sandpaper down his trousers during the third Test against South Africa in March 2018 and subsequently lied that it was a piece of yellow tape.

He returned from his ban in December and was appointed captain by Durham for their County Championship and One-Day cup campaigns this season.

The Western Australian has scored 726 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 45.38 in nine Division Two matches this year and hit 93 not out in an a warm-up match between two Australia sides in Southampton on Thursday.

It will be between Bancroft and Marcus Harris to open alongside Warner, with Joe Burns having been left out.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is the only frontline spinner selected, with all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 1 100 Championship runs for Glamorgan this season, providing another option with his leg-spin.

Pat Cummins and Travis Head will continue as joint vice-captains of the Test side.

“We probably do think we’ve a chance at the moment – I’m very aware of the record, of having not won a series here since 2001,” Hohns added.

“It would be something if we can pull it off.”

Australia Ashes squad: Tim Paine (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Patrick Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Ashes schedule (all Tests start at 11:00hrs BST)

AUGUST

1-5: 1st Test, Edgbaston

14-18: 2nd Test, Lord’s

22-26: 3rd Test, Headingley

SEPTEMBER

4-8: 4th Test, Old Trafford

12-16: 5th Test, The Oval