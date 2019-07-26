There should be some analysis of the performance of public schools vs private schools at the NGSA

Dear Editor,

It is noted that during the announcement of the results of the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) the Honourable Minister of Education drew the attention of the nation to the fact that the two top performers came from the public school system. This is noteworthy, if only for the fact that it draws comparison with that of the private schools. If anything, this announcement underlines the fierce rivalry that exists between the public and private schools for the much-coveted trophy for the best performance. The nation is well aware that the Ministry of Education was gifted with the largest allocation of the 2019 national budget and so is incumbent for the ministry to sing loudly of any modicum of evidence which signals that the investment in education is bearing dividends. However, a closer analysis of the results gives you the gripes.

The Chief Education Officer was quoted in iNews Guyana on July 5, 2019 as saying, “We have to make sure that we’re not focusing on Mathematics and English at the expense of others… only one subject area – Mathematics – recorded progress when compared to last year’s results. The other three areas – English, Science and Social Studies – saw a reduced number of students gaining 50 per cent or more.” (Is this a case of one step forward three steps backward? This must be painful and disappointing for the Ministry of Education).

While the Honourable Minister of Education celebrated the fact that the public school copped the two top positions at the NGSA, the Guyana Times Newspaper of July 03, 2019 reported that, “Private schools dominate NGSA top 10.” It will be instructive for the Ministry of Education to extend its collaboration with CXC by asking for the performance of the public and private schools to be disaggregated for the NGSA and CSEC examination and to make this information public.

INews Guyana also quoted the Chief Education Officer as saying, “We want to see our children improve in their performance overall in every subject area…That is something that is brought sharply into focus at this time.” In its endeavor for improved performance at the NGSA, the ministry should also consider the following:

1. Have the subject specialists monitor the schools with a view to ensure that concerted efforts are made to fill any gaps that might exist when pupils transition from one grade to another. This intervention will inform the ministry on whether the content for the NGSA is adequately covered well before the assessments at Grades two, four and six.

2. Craft an intervention that will determine the capabilities of teachers to deliver the content of the NGSA. What percentage of the teachers of the Grade Six classes, for example, can score over 90 per cent (a conservative estimate) for the NGSA? I know. Not a pleasant proposition and certainly one that will provoke the ire or some; but the Ministry of Education cannot afford to leave any stone unturned to achieve its desired outcomes. Too much is at stake. The Holy Bible says, “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required.” (St. Luke 12:48 – NRSV).

It is hoped that the disappointment which the Ministry of Education felt for the less than satisfactory performance at the 2019 NGSA can quickly be morphed into exhilaration at the announcement of the 2019 CXC results.

Regards

Bernel L.H. Wickham