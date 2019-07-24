PPP/C supporters are allowing themselves to be duped by their party

Dear Editor

It is now day three of the process of house-to-house registration at the time of writing this letter. From reports via GECOM’S public relations officer, the exercise has recorded thousands of citizens so far, who fully understand the necessity of such a procedure, especially since it affords the opportunity of having a national identification card, which is an absolute for transaction of business etcetera.

Not surprising, there have been reports of non-cooperation with the process of national registration, in some areas of known PPP/C support: Regions Three, Five and Six. It is quite obvious that this make-no-sense-action, is as a result of the opposition party deliberately misleading its many constituents, into a non-beneficial action.

This is criminal, and can be seen as the dress rehearsal for shouts of disenfranchisement at the end of the voting process. One may ask, how could such an action be resorted to, when these supporters would have been instructed to resist?

Editor, we are dealing with a political party that has a history of devious behaviour in securing its political ends. But, in many cases such has been of no avail to this party that is still trapped in a fossilised age, of using their supporters as pawns. It continues to be a tragedy of PPP/C political culture.

All citizens of this country, named Guyana, must be reminded that National Registration is sanctioned by law; in fact, by the National Registration Act Ch. 19: 08. Therefore, it is compulsory for every eligible Guyanese to register, since it attracts a penalty in law, for non-registration.

It continues to be a national tragedy that constituents of the PPP/C continue to allow themselves to be heartlessly misled by their party, for personal ambitious ends, which is not about the people which they pretend to represent. Party supporters should remember what this party did to the sugar industry that once offered secure livelihoods for so many who had been in its employ – used the workers for their selfish political ends, without seeking to erect plans to rescue the industry from the multibillion dollar debt, that eventually caused sugar to become unprofitable. For me, the latter has become the symbol of PPP/C criminal abuse and neglect of its supporters. It exposes the PPP/C love of self, cronies and friends.

