Constitutional respect paramount

Dear Editor

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has been following keenly the unfolding developments on the national stage in recent days. At this time, from practically all quarters, we have seen various rationales and expressions regarding the way forward in light of the recent ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Opinions have been many and approaches differing, as credence is being given to the ruling by our nation’s foremost judicial institution – the CCJ.

Indeed, while we have seen several postulations and prognostications, we reiterate, that the CCJ left, in our view, no ambiguity. The court’s ruling was manifest and any rationale; clear-eyed person would recognise that respect for the Constitution was expressly reiterated in the ruling. It, therefore, befuddles us that we have seen so many arguments and reasons being aired in the public contrary to what the court said in the first place.

It appears to us, like many reasonable-minded Guyanese, that there is a clear ploy to obfuscate the court’s decision and muddy the clear-watered ruling. We are at a loss to see the logic in such an approach especially when those contentions being advanced are quickly sliding down the slippery slope.

Most recently, we have seen the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commencing what some have deemed to be a questionable house-to-house (HTH) registration exercise. The commission, for its part according to the media, has proffered that it is furthering an exercise born out of a legitimate decision of the commission. The legitimacy of the decision is contentious bearing in mind that it was supported by a GECOM Chairman who the CCJ ruled was improperly appointed. Moreover, we could not ignore the seeming surreptitious appearance of an order regarding the commencement of the HTH which has only served to heighten apprehensions.

The grounds for the HTH, so far, remain unconvincing. We recall, for instance, the sentiment that hundreds of thousands of Guyanese are improperly on the extant list but, so far, empirical evidence to substantiate this assertion remains lacking. At the same time, the call for HTH is sounded against the backdrop that thousands of youths are excluded. Again facts supportive of this assertion remains questionably absent. Neither has any explanation been advanced as to why the ‘youths’ in question did not take advantage of the several claims and objection exercises over the years. Political parties, in our view, have a role in this regard and it astonishes us that parties did not take an active role.

Apart from what seems to be sorely lacking justifications, the CCJ emphasised the Article 106 of the Constitution is engaged. With the clock-ticking and the midnight hour approaching, there are little, if any, preparations regarding compliance with this aspect of the court’s ruling. It is simply abhorrent that institutions of the State have turned apparently, a blind eye to their responsibilities and obligations that are outlined clearly in our statues.

Such actions, from our perspective, cause us to worry about the example it sets and the precedent it creates. The FITUG, at this time, sees the need without further delay for full and complete abidance with the ruling of the CCJ and the enabling of the necessary mechanisms that will see our Constitution complied with.

In our view, the perpetuation of the ‘skirting-around’ we have seen will do our country and its people no good. We have a nation to build, a future to secure and goals to achieve. We of FITUG hold that our national aspirations must rest on the bedrock of respect for our laws and the upholding of democratic rule in our society.

Regards

FITUG