Zeelugt fisherman killed in gang attack

POLICE are investigating the murder of a fisherman which occurred at about 22:45hrs on Thursday at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) allegedly by three men who are being hunted by law enforcement.

Dead is Alvin (only name given) called ‘Chockoloo’, 20, of Lot 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, EBE.

Reports indicate that Alvin and his brother, Devendra ‘Shameer’ Seenarine, were reportedly imbibing at a relative’s home in Zeelugt and left at 22:42hrs on a bicycle. Shortly after, a loud commotion was heard nearby and upon investigating, the suspects, reportedly armed with instruments, were seen beating ‘Shameer’ and Alvin was discovered motionless with multiple wounds about his body a short distance away.

They were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Alvin was pronounced dead on arrival and Shameer treated and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he is presently admitted. His condition is regarded as serious as police investigations continue.