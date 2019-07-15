President, Opposition Leader must select GECOM chair urgently

Dear Editor

THE Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) has noted with great concern the recent consequential orders following the final ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on June 12, 2019, in respect of the no-confidence vote against the government on December 21, 2018, which was validly and properly passed.

In view of the given political and constitutional circumstances, the PSC wishes to register its position –- having the highest regard for respect of the constitution and the rule of law and order— for the President and opposition leader to appoint as a matter of urgency – a Chairman for GECOM from the list submitted by the leader of the opposition.

Within the spirit of the orders of the CCJ, the PSC therefore expects the President, GECOM, and all the political actors to act responsibly by adhering to the constitution and the ruling of the court.

Regards

Private Sector Commission