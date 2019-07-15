Georgetown Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championships…Broad Street, Kingston the highlight of night two

NIGHT two of the elimination round of the Georgetown Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship produced fireworks at the Burnham Court; the clash of Saturday night was the encounter with Broad Street and Kingston with the former coming up clutch to seal progression to the group stage.

It was fast-paced action from the kickoff as Nigel Denny netted after just three minutes to send Kingston ahead; however Ryan Dowding soon equalized for Broad Street two minutes later. The talented Akeem Sam sent Broad Street 2-1 up in the 12th minute, but there would be a drastic turn of events as Denny netted a Guinness Goal (counts as 2 goals in the final 3 minutes of the game) in the 18th minute. There would be another dramatic turn of events when captain and veteran street baller, Jimmy Gravesande, netted a Guinness Goal in the 19th minute to ensure Broad Street came out 4-3 winners when the whistle was blown.

Meanwhile, Dwayne ’Goofy’ Lowe’s 15th minute strike sent title contenders, Sophia, through to the group stage as his side needled Ol’ Skool Ballers.

In another notable fixture on the night, Albouystown-B secured their group stage spot with a 3-0 win over Berlin with Moses Gritten striking in the fourth minute before Melvorn Ross closed the game off with a Guinness Goal in the 18th minute.

Another favourite, Future Stars, needled Sophia United with former national player, Keron Solomon, netting a last-gasp effort in the 15th minute; Charlotte Street would prevail via the same scoreline with Vaughn Abrams netting in the seventh minute to send Bent Street packing.

National player Daniel Wilson netted Leopold Street’s lone goal in the 14th minute to send ‘derby’ rivals Pike Street home.

In the only non-result game over regulation time, Rising Stars beat ‘Good over Evil’ 1-0 via penalties with Queen Street Tiger Bay closing the night off with a 3-1 win against Smyth Street.

Solomon Austin recorded a strike in the third minute and a Guinness Goal in the 18th to secure his side’s group spot with Isaiah Reddy netting for the losers in the seventh minute.

Winners of the Georgetown Championship will walk away with a trophy and $500,000 while the runners-up will pocket $300,000 with the third-place finishers collecting $200,000.

Fourth-place finishers will find themselves $100,000 richer while the contestants in the ‘Plate’ section will have an opportunity to win a similar prize.

The event will last for seven days with the other playing dates being July 19, 20, 26 and 27. The grand final is scheduled for August 3.