Driver killed after truck turns turtle on Linden/Lethem trail

The driver of a log truck died last evening after the truck he was driving along the Linden/Lethem trail, turned turtle while ascending an area called ‘Devil’s Hill’ located between Mabura and the Kurupukari Crossing.

Dead is Anil Persaud , said to be 35, of Norton Street,Lodge Georgetown.

Porter Dexter Robert and two other occupants of the vehicle-Shevrin Sutherland and Carlos Romerio, a Venezuelan national- sustained injuries and were admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex for treatment last evening.

Reports are that about 14:00h on Thursday at Devil’s Hill, the vehicle -a motor lorry bearing registration BBC 9430-was proceeding north ascending the hill and while at the approach at the top of the hill, the trailer which was loaded with 20 and 40 feet logs,began to descend.

The driver attempted to engage the gears of the truck and attempted to make a right turn,however, the vehicle turned over, pinning him inside.

Police investigations are ongoing.