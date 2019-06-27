Horses to be tested for ‘Swamp Fever’

THE Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will be taking blood samples from horses to test for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), which is popularly known as Swamp Fever.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, in a post on Facebook, GLDA will be visiting various areas across the country to test for the disease.

The disease is caused by a virus transmitted by bloodsucking insects. The horses, from which samples will be taken, will also be dewormed and given vitamins at no cost to the owner, as part of the exercise.

The virus is endemic in the Americas, parts of Europe, the Middle and Far East, Russia, and South Africa. The virus is a lentivirus, like Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Like HIV, EIA can be transmitted through blood, milk, and body secretions.

Transmission is primarily through biting flies, such as the horse-fly and deer-fly. The virus survives up to four hours in the vector.

Contaminated surgical equipment and recycled needles and syringes, and bits can transmit the disease. Mares can transmit the disease to their foals via the placenta.

The risk of transmitting the disease is greatest when an infected horse is ill, as the blood levels of the virus are then highest.