Serial armed robber granted bail

SERIAL armed robber, Omalo Williams, called ‘Mal’, was on Monday, June 24, 2019, released on a total of $600,000 bail on two armed robbery charges by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Williams, 27, of Leopold Street, Georgetown, and a former national footballer, made his first court arraignment on June 10, 2019 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on May 25, 2019, at Smyth and Leopold Streets, Williams, while being in the company of others, and armed with a gun, robbed LaToya Lowenfield of a $170,000 cell phone.

It is further alleged that, on the same day and location, Williams, while being in the company of others, and armed with a gun, robbed Orwin Lowenfield of a cell phone and cash totalling $91,000.

When Williams made his second appearance on Monday, his attorney, George Thomas, made an application for bail, which was granted by the Magistrate.

He was released on $300,000 bail with the condition that he reported to the Criminal Investigation Department at the Brickdam Police Station, every Monday.

The matter was adjourned until July 8, 2019.