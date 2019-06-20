Warner’s blitz puts Aussies within reach of World Cup semis

By Louis Cameron at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

AUSTRALIA have one foot in the semi-finals after a cunningly calculated David Warner century fired them to a 48-run victory over Bangladesh in the highest-scoring match in World Cup history.

Warner smashed 166 off just 147 balls as he exploded upon reaching triple figures to see the Aussies post 381-5 – their second highest score ever at the tournament.

A brave 127-run partnership off just 100 deliveries between fifth-wicket pair Mushfiqur Rahim (102 n.o. off 97 balls) and Mahmudullah (69 off 50) briefly sent Bangladeshi fans wild as they threatened to pull off the impossible.

But Australia’s total proved a bridge too far as their bowlers held their nerve at the death after removing Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh’s 333-8 was still their largest ever ODI total, while the 714 total runs scored between two teams was a World Cup record, eclipsing the 688 scored between Australia and Sri Lanka in 2015.

While a top four spot is not yet guaranteed for Australia, they’d need to lose all three of their remaining games (against England, New Zealand and South Africa) and see other results go against them to miss out.

Warner first shared in a 121-run partnership with skipper Aaron Finch (53 off 51 balls) before going even bigger with No.3 Usman Khawaja (89 off 72) as they put on 192 runs off just 142 deliveries.

The 32-year-old Warner paced his innings expertly, going 49 balls without finding the boundary through the middle overs, before teeing off after he’d reached his 16th ODI century.

It saw him draw level with Adam Gilchrist in third spot among Australia’s all-time leading ODI century-makers.

Warner, now with 447 runs at 89.40 for the tournament, and Finch, 396 runs at 66, occupy the top and third spots on the tournament’s leading run-scorer chart, with Shakib Al Hasan (who scored a run-a-ball 41) splitting them with 425 at 106.25.

Glenn Maxwell applied the finishing touches to the Australian innings, spanking three of his 10 balls over the rope on the way to a quick-fire 32, but threw his hands up in frustration when he was stranded mid-pitch in a mix-up with Khawaja and run-out on a direct hit.

The diminutive Mushfiqur showed no fear on the way to his seventh ODI century, while Mahmudullah cleared the ropes three times to lead their side’s fightback.

Tamim Iqbal had led the early reply, stroking 62 off 74 balls before chopping on to Mitchell Starc, who covered his mouth as he ran down the pitch in a pointed celebration.

The innocuous medium-pacers of Soumya Sarkar (3-58 off eight overs) claimed the wickets of Australia’s top three, but Bangladesh will regret a ragged fielding effort underlined by a costly dropped chance from Sabbir Rahman when Warner was on 10.

Sabbir’s miserable day was compounded when he was dismissed for a golden duck as Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-58 off 10 overs) hit back from some earlier tap to claim two wickets in two balls in his final over.

Starc (2-55 off 10) and fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (2-54 off eight), back in the side after recovering from a side strain, finished as Australia’s other multiple wicket-takers.

After winning the toss for the first time in eight ODIs, Finch was initially the more aggressive of Australia’s openers, as he and Warner scored 51 between overs 9-15 to kick-start their side’s innings.

It represented another successful opening union between the duo, who only reunited at the top of the order at the start of the tournament, but have now put on at least 50 runs for the first wicket in five of their six World Cup games.

Finch’s exit to part-timer Sarkar was something of a surprise as was the call to send Khawaja out, to join Warner given Australia have preferred right- and left-hand combinations in their top order in this tournament.

It proved a sound decision as Khawaja looked at his fluent best in hitting 10 fours and took 25 off one Mustafizur Rahman (1-69 off nine) over.

Rain stopped play after the 49th over, but no overs were lost.

Finch showed tremendous composure to hand his side their first wicket with a direct-hit run-out, gathering the ball cleanly off a Tamim drive, with the Australian waiting to sum up the extent of the mix-up before knocking down the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Tamim and Shakib proceeded to put on 72 for the second wicket, but Stoinis got the key wicket of Shakib with a clever slower ball.

The extra pace of Starc proved telling as he knocked over Tamim and then smashed Liton Das in the helmet on his first ball.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah fought bravely, taking 26 and 24 off Adam Zampa’s and Pat Cummins’ final two overs respectively.

But the asking rate, which ballooned out to 10-an-over from the final 20 overs and then nearly 14 with 10 overs to go, proved too much as Mushfiqur brought up a consolation century in the penultimate over of the match. (Cricket.comau)