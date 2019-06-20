BM Soat, Motor Trend and CHOKE reaffirm commitment to GMR&SC

THE Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has secured three companies’ commitment – CHOKE Gas Station, B.M. Soat Auto Sales and Motor Trend Service Centre – for the second round of the Drag Racing championship on this weekend.

In a release to the media, GMR&SC acknowledged their gratitude for the support given and explained that running off a motor racing event is very costly so every dollar earned is appreciated.

The correspondence further noted that “These companies have long been supporters of Motor Sport in Guyana, with Choke Gas Station, well known for the Choke Starlet Cup, being the only Starlet championship in the entire region.

Meanwhile, B.M. Soat Auto Sales, one of the leading auto suppliers in Guyana, and Motor Trend Service Centre, located in Area L Foulis East Coast Demerara, are no strangers to the sport.”

Additional documentation explained that “The GMR&SC are constantly looking to upgrade the South Dakota Circuit. This year, the club made a target of completing the Launch Pad and extending the strip to a full quarter-mile. Both objectives were reached due to the generous contributions of sponsors, support by the fans and very importantly the competitors.”

President of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, confirmed via correspondence to the media earlier in the month that Team Mohamed’s newly acquired white Nissan GT-R is set to finally make its competitive debut at the event after missing out in March due to transmission issues.

Over 100 competitors are expected to register for the event which will see the driver with the fastest reaction win $20 000.

More importantly, DEL Ice Co has sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 10-second ($200 000), 11-second ($150 000) and 12-second ($100 000) cars.

Admission stands at $500 for children and $1 000 for adults.

Action begins at 10:00hrs.

Other sponsors are Platinum Car Show, Ramchand’s Auto Body and Tow Truck Services, I Bet Supreme, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, WindJammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Wash Bay, Tropical Shipping and Imran Autoworks.