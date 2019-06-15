Holder wants more consistency from Windies

SOUTHAMPTON, England (CMC) – While the West Indies have shown at times they can compete with the best teams in the world, their captain Jason Holder wants to see them do it more consistently at the World Cup.

The Windies were thoroughly outplayed by England, going down by eight wickets on Friday. It was their second loss of the tournament.

The regional team also went down by 15 runs to Australia in a game which they dominated for the majority of the contest.

Following the team’s loss to England, Holder called for his teammates to deliver more consistent performances.

“We were showing glimpses of what we can produce here in this tournament so far and also in the recent past and in the past generally.

“First, it is just a matter of bringing it together for long periods, stringing together a complete game and being consistent. I have always spoken about consistency whenever I speak to you guys, so it’s a matter for us to find it,” Holder said.

“We have to dig deep within to make sure we take the responsibility as batters and as bowlers to keep being aggressive.”

The Windies skipper said with five games remaining, the team was still very confident of reaching the knockout phase of the competition.

He said a clinical performance was needed against Bangladesh in their next match.

“I think it would be very foolish not to be confident. There’s still a lot of cricket to be played in this tournament. We have only played four games. A hell of a lot of cricket is left to be played.

“We have just got to be disciplined and make sure we come against Bangladesh, firstly, in our next game and make sure we beat Bangladesh,” Holder said.