THE Guyana Chronicle wishes to apologise for incorrectly stating that “Exxon Mobil” is among a number of investors financing projects at the Wales Estate as is published in the story “Exxon, others investing at Wales Estate” dated June 6, 2019.

The Guyana Chronicle has since been informed that one of the companies investing is a company that is looking to manufacture equipment to sell to Exxon Mobil.

However, the company is in no way affiliated to Exxon Mobil. Guyana Chronicle regrets the error.