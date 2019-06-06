‘No takeover of ferry service’

…Gov’t dismisses speculation about taking over Guyana/Suriname ferry service

…Suriname cited for not honouring agreement on maintenance of vessel

THE Guyana Government on Wednesday dismissed speculations that it was mulling taking control of the Guyana/Suriname ferry service even as it lamented that the Dutch-speaking neighbour was not honouring its side of the agreement regarding the maintenance of the vessel.

Government is seeking an early meeting with the authorities to deal with the issue.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that the operation of the ferry vessel, Canawaima has been suspended to facilitate repairs and servicing by the joint company – the Canawaima Management Company – which is responsible for the service. “It would seem that timely action was not taken by the relevant authorities to initiate repairs to the MV Canawaima, when it sustained damage to one engine in September 2017. Since the company was unable to secure the funds intended to meet the routine repair costs, the vessel had to be pulled by a tug-boat to facilitate passengers wishing to travel between Moleson Creek Terminal and the South Drain Terminal,” the ministry’s statement read.

According to the ministry, this service between Guyana and Suriname was officially launched on November 6, 1998. It is a joint venture and the financial and other arrangements for defraying operational expenses are outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the Republic of Suriname on the Formation and Operation of the Joint Ferry Service between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Surname (1998).

According to the abovementioned agreement, the maintenance of the ferry is to be shared equally. “This has not occurred,” the Guyana Government emphasised. It said in a bid to reduce the hardships to passengers and businesses using the service and in order to give the neighbouring state time to meet its obligations, the Government of Guyana has been funding most, if not all, of the maintenance works on the ferry over the years.

“The Guyana/Suriname Cooperation Council, at its meeting in 2018, underscored the importance of the Canawaima Ferry Service to bilateral trade and cross border tourism between Guyana and Suriname and agreed that the efficient and optimal operation of the service was to the benefit of both countries. As indicated elsewhere, the matter was raised by President David Granger over a year ago during his last meeting with his Surinamese counterpart. At that time, President Bouterse undertook to look into the matter.”

To this end, the ministry said speculation about the Government of Guyana taking on the obligation of entirely funding a joint enterprise of this type is erroneous. “It is not in keeping with the bilateral agreement signed between the two countries that governs the obligations of both States regarding the operations of the ferry service. That agreement is still functional. There is no onus on Guyana to fund the replacement of the service, either temporarily or permanently.

The joint company has to ensure that the monies collected by or on behalf of the business are properly directed to defraying the expenses incurred.” The ministry added that Guyana will request an early meeting of the relevant mechanism in order that the issues affecting the operation of the ferry vessel can be fully ventilated and resolved to the full satisfaction of the parties. The ministry said it is hoped that the fact that the service has been of mutual benefit to both countries will inform the treatment of the matter.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, is expected to meet with his Surinamese counterpart this week to discuss putting systems in place for a continuation of the Guyana/Suriname ferry service. Since the M.V. Canawaima began experiencing challenges, leading to its suspension on May 25, 2019, the Public Infrastructure Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been in discussion with the Government of Suriname on devising a way forward.

On Monday afternoon, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, met with Surinamese Ambassador to Guyana, Ebu Jones, to continue discussions on the issue. In a media release, the Ministry of the Presidency stated that the issues have engaged the attention of both Heads of State and it is now time for the discussions to ensue to arrive at an amicable solution.

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has done its part by deploying the M.V Sandaka to transport persons from May 31 to June 2 who were stranded.