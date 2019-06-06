NGOs distribute 1000 hampers in Berbice

THE Saving Hands Emergency Aid, Inc. (SHEA) in collaboration with SDM Global Humanitarian Foundation (SDM GHFI) distributed 1000 food hampers to families, including displaced sugar estate workers throughout Berbice.

According to the organisation in a Facebook post, SHEA purchased 300 of the 1000 hampers, of which they personally distributed 115 in Edinburgh Scheme, East Bank Berbice, and 35 in Skeldon.

The Edinburgh batch included persons from New Amsterdam to Edinburgh and the Skeldon batch included persons from Savannah, Number 19 Village, and Skeldon. The remaining 150 of their 300 hampers were donated to SDM GHF for distribution in Canje.

“Sincere thanks to everyone who donated to this mission. Special thanks are also extended to all the on-ground volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this a successful event,” said SHEA.

The organisation said it was approached by many persons who expressed their gratitude for the donation.

“There is a genuine need for charity in Guyana. We know there are some individuals who take advantage of charity services, but there is a need for assistance and if you’re in a position to help even one family, please help. Feed a family; sponsor education for a child; donate feminine hygiene products,” said SHEA.

During the recent humanitarian trip to Berbice, the organisation was made aware of four children (all between the ages of five and nine years) who have been facing incredible struggles after a recent separation of their mother and father.

“We were told that the mother and four children were sleeping in cardboard boxes in a cemetery,” said SHEA.

The children’s mother begged for a piece of land in the cemetery and was able to put together a small wooden frame box to shelter her young family. The family has no food, clothes, running water, bathroom, and other basic necessities.

“When our volunteers visited, they were brought to tears and immediately got to work in assisting with meals and basic needs,” the organisation said.

SHEA made a commitment to assist the family. They pledged to find them a better home and to help sustain them for a few months until they can do better for themselves.