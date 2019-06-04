Training quickening prosecution of TIP cases

…Coordinator says

THE time taken to prosecute Trafficking in Persons (TIP) cases has significantly reduced following training with magistrates and police prosecutors across Guyana, Coordinator for the C-TIP Unit, Ms. Tanisha Williams- Corbin, has said.

The first-of-its-kind training was undertaken by the Ministerial Task Force for TIP, and the Ministry of Social Protection’s Counter Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit played an integral role in the execution of same. Williams- Corbin said the training is one of the many activities undertaken by her department during the first quarter, as part of its efforts to better raise awareness of the seriousness of the crime.

She noted that, during the training, magistrates and prosecutors were edified from a victim-centred approach which has helped them to better understand TIP cases and the need for speedy prosecutions.

“Magistrates and prosecutors are now familiar with the work of the C-TIP Unit and other agencies equally involved in the fight against TIP. They were also exposed to images which reflected the living and working environs of victims which in most cases are deplorable and always exploitative. Challenges including victims’ fears and the psychological effects the trafficking experience has on them were also discussed during the presentation made by the Ministry of Social Protection. This training has resulted in shorter periods for TIP matters to be heard before the Magistrates’ Court, which is a very good initiative and a positive step for Guyana,” Ms. Williams- Corbin explained.

A first-of-its-kind TIP training was also held with shelter operators who provide support to victims of TIP. The operators were educated on how to better provide care and support to TIP victims, using the trauma-informed approach. Much needed training was done with labour officers from the Labour Department and with medical officers, teachers and members of civil society in Region Two.

The C-TIP Coordinator explained that her Unit has conducted a number of trainings, since capacity building is one of the most effective ways to address TIP. “Yes we do have to respond appropriately but if we can prevent the crime from happening that is the most effective approach and the best one. So we found that building capacity is the best way to prevent the crime from happening. We also had training with minibus operators in Bartica and we’re hoping to bring same to Georgetown and other regions, particularly the buses running the Mahdia area and areas that are prone to TIP”, the Coordinator explained.

The Unit continues to work closely with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to conduct raids and even training. Police Officers in Region two were recently trained, an activity which was spearheaded by the Ministerial Task Force on TIP. The C-TIP Unit has been and continues to provide support for identified TIP victims and to assist them with repatriation and integration into society.