Gov’t reaches out to bereaved parents

–of child crushed to death at Agricola

THE government has pledged to help the family of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin, who tragically lost her life on Saturday afternoon after being crushed by a truck while standing on the median in the vicinity of Agricola on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) highway.

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes on Sunday morning paid the child’s bereaved parents a visit at their residence in South Ruimveldt.

“Just as we celebrate with our people, we have to be there in the time of grief as well,” Minister Broomes declared.

Ciara was the only child for her parents, Chrisann Thegg and Orlando Benjamin. She had gone to spend the day with family members in Agricola on Saturday, when, while attempting to cross the busy highway, she was crushed by a passing sand truck.

Minister Broomes noted that the incident is just a truly unfortunate one, and there is absolutely nothing that can be done to replace the life of the little girl or even provide some comfort to the family at this time.

She, however, highlighted that she’d spoken with Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, who has pledged help to the family on behalf on the government.

“Government will take care of all the expenses at the parlour,” she told little Ciara’s parents. “It’s a sad situation,” she said. “She’s a pretty baby; only seven years old. Regrettably, we cannot replace a life, but at this time, government is just reaching out to this young family in this their time of grief.”