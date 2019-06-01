Dharry beats Panama’s champ to win two belts

… now ranked eighth in the world

GUYANA’S Elton Dharry defeated Panama’s champion and former title challenger, Gilberto Cacique Mendoza, by unanimous decision on Friday night at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Centre in Hotel El Panama, in Panama City.

With the win in the super flyweight clash, the Guyanese-born boxer is now the holder of the Central American Boxing Federation (Fedecentro) World Boxing Association (WBA) and Central American Boxing Federation (Fecarbox) World Boxing Council (WBC) belts.

The 10-round clash was no easy task for the bantamweight boxer. Cacique was a tough opponent, but Dharry’s training and drive for a world championship fight drove him to victory.

In the bout, a clash of heads resulted in the visiting boxer suffering a black eye, but a combination of shots in the seventh round helped Dharry knock down the fan favourite – the fight, however, went the distance.

One of the judges gave the New York-based Guyanese a five-round victory with a score of 97-92, while the other two thought the fight was closer with scores of 95-94 each.

Although he exploded in the fight, Dharry had trained with an injured right hand for over a month prior to the clash.

The 33-year-old, who fights under Havoc Boxing Promotions, has now won 21 consecutive bouts since 2010.

Last week he also climbed from top 10 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight division to eighth position – his highest rank to date.

Dharry has not been in action since March 2018, when he registered a unanimous decision over American Oscar Mojica in New York. Since then he has had several boxers agreeing in principle to fight before backing out for one reason or another.